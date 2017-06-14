Zoning and Planning Agenda

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD A SSOCIATION

ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100

6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)

6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes

6:40p.m. Asset Accumulation Corporation Presentation

· 2909 Bryant Ave S

· Additional apartments on an existing commercial building

7:00p.m. DJR Architecture Presentation

· 2449 Lyndale Ave S

· 4 Unit, 4 Story Apartments

· LDCM LLC / Drew Levin

7:15p.m. Traffic Study

· Annual Meeting Dotmocracy Results

· Follow-up Survey

7:30p.m. Updates

· 26th & 28th Streets

· Hennepin Ave

· Meeting in a Box

7:35p.m. Annual Committee Elections

· Chair

· Vice-Chair

· Secretary (Minutes)

7:55p.m. New Business

7:58p.m. Old Business

8:00p.m. Adjournment

Speak respectfully. Be concise.

Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin).

Proof of residence may be required to vote.

Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. Please ring the bell for CRC, the doors are locked at night.