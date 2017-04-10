Zoning and Planning Agenda

LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE

Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

LHENA office – 2101 Hennepin Avenue S, Suite 100A, Minneapolis 55405

6:30 p.m. Call to Order

6:35 p.m. Approval of Agenda

6:40 p.m. Ackerberg Presetation (update on MoZaic East)

7:05 p.m. Traffic Study Dotmocracy and Display at the annual meeting

7:20 p.m. Meeting in a Box Preparation

7:35 p.m. Updates

7:45 p.m. New Business

8:00 p.m. Adjournment

February Meeting Minutes:

http://thewedge.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LHENA-ZP-Minutes-Feb-8-2017.docx

Hennepin Ave Reconstruction

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@publicworks/documents/images/wcmsp-192273.pdf

Hennepin Ave Reconstruction Survey

http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3306372/Hennepin-Avenue-Redesign-Engagement-Survey

Comprehensive Plan Phase I Results (new)

https://minneapolis2040.com/sites/minneapolis2040.com/files/document/pdf/Launch%20Engagement%20Summary_070116.pdf

Comp Plan Past Events 2016 Data (Each event is its own data – 2 pages)

https://minneapolis2040.com/events/past

Comprehensive Plan Phase II Results

https://minneapolis2040.com/

https://minneapolis2040.com/what-we-heard-phase-2-engagement-report

26th/28th Street:

PROJECT BACKGROUND

The City of Minneapolis proposes to install the second phase of the approximately 1.4 mile (2.9 miles total) one-way 26th Street E/W and 28th Street E/W Protected Bikeway between Portland Ave S and Hennepin Ave S.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2015 and extended from Hiawatha Ave to Portland Ave S. These corridors were identified in the update to the Minneapolis Bicycle Master Plan (2015) as priority locations for protected bikeways. The extension of the protected bikeway from Portland Ave S to Hennepin Ave S seeks to meet the modal priorities outlined in the City’s Complete Streets Policy (2016) which identifies transportation networks and prioritizes the movement of people walking and biking in Minneapolis. The installation of a protected bikeway aims to enhance the safety, comfort, and general efficiency of travel for all people who walk or bike in this area.

The proposed project is scheduled to occur during the 2017 construction season and will consist of signage and striping improvements to the roadway. City staff is building off of the concepts that were developed and presented to the community in 2015. Staff is seeking additional community feedback to help further inform as well as to guide and refine design concepts.

notes:

The purpose of the meeting was to gather feedback.

Next steps are to continue to gather feedback and inform impacted communities. To refine preliminary layout. To seek City Council approval of layout and authorization of variances (planned for May 2017). Finalize design for implementation in early summer 2017.

Slides below that Becca Hughes, City Transportation Planner, presented at the public meeting held at the SpringHouse Ministry Center in Uptown on February 28, 2017

26_28_Bikeway_slides

26_28_Bikeway_Flyer