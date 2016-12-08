Zoning and Planning Agenda 12/14/2016

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100

6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)

6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes from the last 2 meetings

6:40p.m. Minneapolis 2040

Brief Overview

Discussion

Timeline

Neighborhood Outreach

Meeting in a Box

7:25p.m. New Business

7:27p.m. Old Business:

7:30p.m. Adjournment

Meeting Resources

https://minneapolis2040.com/

https://minneapolis2040.com/document/meeting-box

Proposed Meeting Minutes :

lhena_zp_101216

lhena_zp_110916

Speak respectfully. Be concise.

Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin). Proof of residence may be required to vote.

Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. The front door will be locked but there is a bell. The rear entrance from the parking lot is open throughout the night.