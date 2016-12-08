Zoning and Planning Agenda 12/14/2016

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA
Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100
6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)
6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes from the last 2 meetings
6:40p.m. Minneapolis 2040
- Brief Overview
- Discussion
- Timeline
- Neighborhood Outreach
- Meeting in a Box
7:25p.m. New Business
7:27p.m. Old Business:
7:30p.m. Adjournment
Meeting Resources
https://minneapolis2040.com/document/meeting-box
Proposed Meeting Minutes :
Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin). Proof of residence may be required to vote.
Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. The front door will be locked but there is a bell. The rear entrance from the parking lot is open throughout the night.