Uptown Tree Lot

This Holiday season, beginning November 25th (Black Friday) through December 23rd, Calhoun Square and Go Media will be partnering in the heart of Uptown to benefit the local community. Girard Ave (between the ramp & Calhoun Square) will be selling real Holiday trees: a mixture of pine and spruce from the Minnesota Tree Growers Association. Calhoun Square and Go Media will be kicking off the Tree Lot with a Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 26th, the party begins at 4:00pm. The tree will be lit by a child from the community, registration for the tree lighting starts November 1st on Calhoun Square and Go 96.3 Facebook pages.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Girard will be full…y staffed and open for business during Calhoun Square business hours (7 days a week)

Black Friday November 25th: 8:00am – 9:00pm

Monday – Friday: 10:00am – 9:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

TREE SALES

All proceeds benefit surrounding residential neighborhood organizations in Uptown.

ECCO – East Calhoun Community Organization www.eastcalhoun.org/

CARAG – Calhoun Area Residents Action Group www.carag.org/

LHENA – Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association www.thewedge.org/

EIRA – East Isles Residents Association www.eastisles.org/EIRA/

The money raised will be used for purchasing supplies for the 5th Precinct Police officers. Funds will also go to block clubs, community newspapers, movies in the park, community gardens, support of disadvantaged students, ice cream socials, amongst other neighborhood activities.

Calhoun Square is the dominant urban retail destination located in the heart of Uptown, at Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. Calhoun Square hosts national and internationally anchor brands that cannot be found anywhere else in Minnesota such as Arc’teryx, Nespresso Boutique, and CB2. The Uptown neighborhood is known within the Twin Cities for its unique and eclectic mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment offerings. It is also one of the metro area’s most attractive urban areas to live due to its proximity to downtown, lakes, bike trails, and surrounding amenities. Calhoun Square retailers will be featured during the campaign on Go Media and digital platforms, including retail focused giveaways, and providing entertainment with live local artists Saturday evenings, plus broadcasting live during select days.