This will be an important conversation to participate in for all residents as the future of neighborhood organizations and its funding take shape.

The Neighborhood and Community Engagement Commission (NCEC) and Neighborhood and Community Relations (NCR) department will partner with neighborhood organizations to host four to six community conversations on the future role of neighborhood organizations in the City of Minneapolis. These conversations will lead to recommendations to the City Council on the direction of future funding and programming for neighborhood organizations beyond 2020.

What is the purpose of these conversations?

• To host respectful community conversations about the role of neighborhood organizations, leading to the development of recommendations for City Council in early 2018.

In addition to this main goal, additional goals include:

1. To provide an opportunity for neighborhood organization members, residents and stakeholders to gather and talk about the future of their work.

2. To ensure inclusive and representative conversations by reaching out to cultural community organizations and leaders as well City leaders to hear other perspectives.

3. Experience and learn more about Art of Hosting and provide training on how to use this tool

Who will be involved?

NCR and the Neighborhood and Community Engagement Commission will partner with neighborhood organizations to host these conversations.

What process will be used for the community conversations?

NCR will organize a series of workshops in “the Art of Hosting Conversations that Matter” for City staff, NCEC Commissioners, and our neighborhood organization and cultural community partners. These workshops will provide NCR staff, NCEC Commissioners and community leaders a common framework for hosting respectful and inclusive conversations on important community issues.

What are the key questions to be covered?

• What are the unique services provided by neighborhood organizations to residents and the City?

• What is the role of neighborhood organizations with the City government?

• What are the major challenges or barriers neighborhood organizations face in serving their communities or partnering with the City?

• How do we measure the impact of neighborhood work?

• Do we have the right neighborhood infrastructure (number of neighborhoods, programming, changing demographics, resource availability, etc.)?

• What resources are needed (funding, policy changes, training and support, etc.) to help support the goal of supporting inclusive, vibrant and effective neighborhood organizations?

How will the feedback be used and how will outcomes be reported?

Data from the conversations will be posted online NCR staff will do an initial review of data and develop draft findings from the data, and will review these findings with our planning partners and the Neighborhoods 2020 committee for accuracy and integrity. After this review process, a Summary of Findings report will be provided to the Neighborhoods 2020 Committee and then the Neighborhood and Community Engagement Commission by June, 2017.