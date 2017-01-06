Ten Talks: Renters’ Rights

Join the Ward 10 office to learn about renters’ rights in Minneapolis. We’ll have a short moderated discussion with our panel of activists and experts about the state of renters’ rights in our city and what work remains to be done. This will be followed by a question and answer session.

After the formal part of the event has concluded, there will be time to mingle with your neighbors and the panelists.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, January 10th

Location: Wedge Table, 2412 Nicollet Ave

Time: 8 to 9:30am