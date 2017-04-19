SW Future of Neighborhoods Meeting 5/8

Monday May 8th

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Martin Luther King Park – 4055 Nicollet Avenue S, Minneapolis 55409

The neighborhood organizations of Southwest Minneapolis, in partnership with the Minneapolis Department of Neighborhood and Community Relations (NCR) and Minneapolis Neighborhood and Community Engagement Commission (NCEC), invite you to come discuss your viewpoint regarding the future of neighborhood associations, including creating stable communities through respecting residents’ voices and empowering local solutions. Attendees will work with other Southwest residents to discuss current and future challenges facing neighborhoods and suggest policy and funding streams to support communities to creatively address these challenges. FREE DINNER & CHILDCARE

Please RSVP to help us plan for dinner and childcare:

This is only to get an idea of attendance, all will be welcomed even if you did not RSVP.

Hosted by and for residents, businesses, and stakeholders:

Armatage Neighborhood Association, Bryn-Mawr Neighborhood Association, Calhoun Area Residents Action Group (CARAG), Cedar Isles Dean (CIDNA), East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association (EHFNA), East Isles Residents Association (EIRA), East Calhoun Community Organization (ECCO), Fulton Neighborhood Association, Kenny Neighborhood Association, Kenwood Neighborhood Association, Kingfield Neighborhood Association (KFNA), Linden hills Neighborhood Association, Lowry Hill Neighborhood Association, Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA) “The Wedge”, Lyndale Neighborhood Association (LNA), Lynnhurst Neighborhood Association (LYNAS), Tangletown Neighborhood Association, West Calhoun Neighborhood Council, Whittier Alliance, Windom Community Council

More information can be found at: