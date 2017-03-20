The LHENA Board, in partnership with the Mpls. Park Board, is excited to offer families and older kiddos FREE summer drop in activities at Mueller Park!

In partnership with the Mpls. Park Board, LHENA is proud to bring you summer family drop-in activities at Mueller Park. FREE. There will be Park Board staff running the activities.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from July 10th-August 18th from 10:30-11:30AM

No sign up needed just show up at the park!