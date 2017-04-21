Shape the Future of Mpls. – Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association

Meeting in a Box – Feedback for the 2040 Minneapolis Comprehensive Plan

Wednesday, April 26th – 7:00pm – 8:30pm

LHENA Conference Room – 2101 Hennepin Avenue S

Meeting Agenda:

7:00 – Sign in; Receive Materials; Review Materials

7:10 – Introduction of Facilitator and Purpose of the Meeting

7:15 – Neighborhood Questions

First Thoughts – 5 Min.

Neighborhood Assets – 5 Min.

How do our neighborhood assets fit into the Comprehensive Plan? – 10 Min.

7:35 – City Questions

First Thoughts – 5 Min.

City Assets – 5 Min.

How do our city assets fit into the Comprehensive Plan? – 10 Min.

7:55 – How can the City use its tools in order to grow equitably?

First Thoughts – 5 Min.

City’s Definition of Equity – 5 Min.

8:05 – Where would you apply those tools?

8:25 – Closing Question

What else should the City be addressing in the Comprehensive Plan?

8:30 – Adjourn