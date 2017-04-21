Shape the Future of Mpls. – Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association
Meeting in a Box – Feedback for the 2040 Minneapolis Comprehensive Plan
Wednesday, April 26th – 7:00pm – 8:30pm
LHENA Conference Room – 2101 Hennepin Avenue S
Meeting Agenda:
7:00 – Sign in; Receive Materials; Review Materials
7:10 – Introduction of Facilitator and Purpose of the Meeting
7:15 – Neighborhood Questions
- First Thoughts – 5 Min.
- Neighborhood Assets – 5 Min.
- How do our neighborhood assets fit into the Comprehensive Plan? – 10 Min.
7:35 – City Questions
- First Thoughts – 5 Min.
- City Assets – 5 Min.
- How do our city assets fit into the Comprehensive Plan? – 10 Min.
7:55 – How can the City use its tools in order to grow equitably?
- First Thoughts – 5 Min.
- City’s Definition of Equity – 5 Min.
8:05 – Where would you apply those tools?
8:25 – Closing Question
- What else should the City be addressing in the Comprehensive Plan?
8:30 – Adjourn