Shape the Future of Mpls. and Share Your Vision 4/26

Please join the Zoning and Planning Committee on Wednesday, April 26th, for input on the City’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will be held at 7:00pm at the LHENA offices located at 2101 Hennepin Avenue South.

Meeting in a Box is a civic engagement method designed for people to come together to address issues, build consensus around priorities, and provide input to the comprehensive plan. This is a great opportunity for your voice to be heard and have an impact on the future of our city!