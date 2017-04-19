Shape the Future of Mpls. and Share Your Vision 4/26

Shape the future of Minneapolis
Please join the Zoning and Planning  Committee on Wednesday, April 26th, for input on the City’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will be held at 7:00pm at the LHENA offices located at 2101  Hennepin Avenue South.
Meeting in a Box is a civic engagement method designed for people to come  together to address issues, build consensus around priorities, and provide input to the comprehensive plan. This is a great  opportunity for your voice to be heard and have an impact on the future of our city!
