Join us for another meeting of the LHENA Renters Committee. We’ll be discussing recent events regarding development and tenants’ rights, as well as upcoming committee projects like the “Welcome to the Wedge” Picnic! This is a great chance to bring up any questions or concerns you have about renting in the neighborhood or any projects or programs you have in mind!

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

7:00-8:00 PM

2101 Hennepin Avenue South, Suite 100A