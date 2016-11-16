November Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association
Wednesday November 16th, 2016
6:30-8:30
Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A
Meeting Agenda:
6:30 – Call to Order and Welcome – Frank
6:35 – Approval of October Meeting Minutes
6:40 – Approval of Agenda
6:45 – Chair Report – Frank
- Absence Policy
- Open Board Seat
6:50 – New 5th Precinct Inspector Kathy Waite
- Introduction – 5 minutes
- Questions – 10 minutes
7:05 – City Council Update – Lisa Bender/Ron Harris
7:20 – Committee Updates
- 7:20– Environmental – Bernadette ( Salt Program Grant update, Greenway Garden update, Mueller Park Turf project update )
- 7:30 – Open Spaces – Jono ( Utility Boxes )
- 7:35 – NRP – Beth ( reminder of Dec. 7th event, CEE/Loan issue for conversation )
- 7:40 – Social – Sara (Halloween Event recap, Fundraising updates, Holiday Party)
- 7:45 – Zoning and Planning – Sara (relationship building and new business in the neighborhood)
7:50 – Coordinator Report – Tina
- PT Contractor Update
- Renter Engagement Meeting
- Grants
- CPP Report
- Newsletter Update
8:10 – Safety Report – (Upcoming Events and Crime updates)
8:15 – Treasurer Report – Sara ( financial update)
8:20- Announcements and New Business
8:30– Adjourn