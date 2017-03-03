Mueller Park – Park Board funds meeting

Please join us on Monday March 6th for a meeting with Minneapolis Park Board Planner and Designer, Adam Arvidson. Adam will present and hold a discussion about the park-dedicated funds that are available in our neighborhood.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about the funds that are available, how those funds can be used and how our neighborhood begins the process to utilize these dollars.

Monday March 6th

6:30

LHENA office/conference room

2101 Hennepin Avenue S, Minneapolis 55405

Please contact staff with any questions,

wedgecoordinator@gmail.com