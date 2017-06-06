Wednesday June 7th – Dusk
Join us for Summer Movie Night at Mueller Park. We will be showing the classic Princess Bride!
Movie will start at dusk.The LHENA Board is proud to sponsor programming at the park, in partership with the Minneapolis Park Board, prior to the movie – 6:00-dusk. A great family event! A wonderful way to celebrate a summer evening in the Wedge!
