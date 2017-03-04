March Zoning and Planning Agenda

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100

6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)

6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes

6:40p.m. Local Development & Project Updates (Chair)

Marquee Apartments (Franklin & Lyndale)- as of 2 March, 2017 “TGMA Developers Llc.” No start date set The Rudolphs Parking lot is still owned by Rudolphs but there is a purchase agreement with TGMA Developers Llc. The final application has not been submitted or been approved through the Preliminary Development Review Building permits have not been issued They have applied and received a grant for environmental cleanup and for the bus stop Planner assigned to the project – mei-ling.smith@minneapolismngov

Mortimer’s – Franklin Lyndale CPM

Board Actions on Z&P recommendations: Approved support for Lynhall Liquor License request

Hennepin Ave Reconstruction between Lake & 36 th St Online Survey Another Open House is scheduled for 9 March, 6-8pm at Bryant Square Park Proposed dates for construction still this summer

St

6:50p.m. 26th/28th St Reconstruction Update

Report by Vice-Chair Nan Kalke

7:00p.m. Comprehensive Plan Engagement

Meeting in the Box Phase III/ Comp Plan Facilitator New Phase III questions not yet available Volunteers to help direct to information and gather comments Comp Plan Phase I (newly available) & II Results (see attached) Community Connections Conference sign up now available (see attached)



7:10p.m. Z&P Presence at Annual Meeting & Traffic Study Outreach

April 19, 2017

Dotmocracy

Maps

Information Table

7:55p.m. New Business

7:58p.m. Old Business

8:00p.m. Adjournment

