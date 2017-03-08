March Board Meeting Agenda

admin Events

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association

Wednesday March 15th, 2017, 6:30-8:00

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A

Meeting Agenda:

6:30   Call to Order and Welcome – Frank

6:32   Approval of February Meeting Minutes

6:35   Approval of Agenda

6:40   CPP Annual Report

6:45   Committee Updates

  • 6:45– Environmental – Bernadette (Salt Program Grant update, summer programming, meeting with Park Board update)
  • 7:00 – Open Spaces – Jono (Utility Boxes and Open Streets)
  • 7:05 – NRP – Tina and Frank (consolidation of NRP contract)
  • 7:15 – Social – Sara (Annual Meeting, Pizza Passport)
  • 7:20– Zoning and Planning – Sara
  • 7:30– Renters Committee Meeting – Morgan
  • 7:40 – Safety Committee (neighborhood signs, upcoming workshop new date)

7:45   Coordinator Report – Tina and Amanda

  • Art of Hosting meeting reschedules
  • Newsletter
  • Annual meeting postcard and neighborhood signs

7:50   Treasurer Report – Sara (financial update)

7:55   Announcements and New Business

8:00   Adjourn

Fb-Button