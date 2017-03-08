March Board Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association
Wednesday March 15th, 2017, 6:30-8:00
Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A
Meeting Agenda:
6:30 Call to Order and Welcome – Frank
6:32 Approval of February Meeting Minutes
6:35 Approval of Agenda
6:40 CPP Annual Report
6:45 Committee Updates
- 6:45– Environmental – Bernadette (Salt Program Grant update, summer programming, meeting with Park Board update)
- 7:00 – Open Spaces – Jono (Utility Boxes and Open Streets)
- 7:05 – NRP – Tina and Frank (consolidation of NRP contract)
- 7:15 – Social – Sara (Annual Meeting, Pizza Passport)
- 7:20– Zoning and Planning – Sara
- 7:30– Renters Committee Meeting – Morgan
- 7:40 – Safety Committee (neighborhood signs, upcoming workshop new date)
7:45 Coordinator Report – Tina and Amanda
- Art of Hosting meeting reschedules
- Newsletter
- Annual meeting postcard and neighborhood signs
7:50 Treasurer Report – Sara (financial update)
7:55 Announcements and New Business
8:00 Adjourn