LHENA Transportation Study

How can we improve transportation in the Wedge neighborhood? Please take a short survey to share your perspective.

This survey is a follow-up to responses received at the LHENA Annual Meeting, held April 19, 2017. At that meeting, the LHENA Zoning & Planning Committee asked neighborhood residents, business owners, and property owners to identify and prioritize themes, issues, and locations related to transportation. The top themes and issues identified by attendees included: Crosswalks, parking, traffic calming, traffic flow, traffic signals and stop signs, and bicycle infrastructure. A complete summary of results can be found here.

This survey is the latest round of input to create a scope of work for and a request for proposals (RFP) from planning and engineering consultants to conduct a transportation study in the neighborhood. The goal of the study will be to identify issues specific to the neighborhood and develop potential solutions to aid in future planning. LHENA has been conducting periodic outreach since the 2015 Annual Meeting to narrow down the focus of the study. The study findings will be shared with the Department of Public Works.

Please complete this survey by August 6, 2017.