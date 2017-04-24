LHENA Movie Night – Save the Date!

Movie Night!

Save the Date for Movie Night at Mueller Park –

Wednesday June 7th – Dusk

Join us for Summer Movie Night at Mueller Park. We will be showing the classicMovie will start at dusk.

The LHENA Board is proud to sponsor programming at the park, in partership with the Mpls. park board, prior to the movie – 6:00-dusk. A great family event! A wonderful way to celebrate a summer evening in the Wedge!

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes star in this fairytale adventure about a beautiful princess and the gallant hero who rescues her from an evil villain. Directed by Rob Reiner, it’s an enchanting classic the whole family will love! Rated PG