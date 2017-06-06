LHENA is hiring a new Executive Director

Neighborhood Executive Director

The Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA) is a nonprofit organization that serves the Lowry Hill East neighborhood in Uptown, Minneapolis and is bounded by Hennepin Avenue, Lake Street, and Lyndale Avenue. The association seeks to make the community a sustainable, attractive, safe, and civically-engaged place to live through community-based activities, events, and projects.

Under the guidance of the Board of Directors, the Executive Director (ED) will manage and implement the everyday business of LHENA in order to grow the organization. The ED will engage residents, interface with the City and LHENA’s partners, and work to make the neighborhood a more thriving, connected, and prosperous community.

Full job description:

http://www.minnesotanonprofits.org/job-details?id=135259