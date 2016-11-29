LHENA Home Loan Event

Join the LHENA Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP) Committee on Wednesday December 7th from 6:30-8:00 pm at our office conference room at 2101 Hennepin Avenue S. to learn about our Home/Business Loan Program.

Find out how easy it is to take advantage of the neighborhood loan programs available to residents and property owners. Enjoy light refreshments and hear testimonials from residents who have used the program to make improvements to their homes.

The committee will be highlighting our Historic Loans, Closed End Loans and Matching Loans.