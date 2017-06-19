June Board Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association
Wednesday June 21st, 2017
6:30-8:30 PM
Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A
Meeting Agenda:
6:30    Call to Order and Welcome – Frank
6:32    Approval of Agenda
6:34    Approval of May Meeting Minutes
6:35    New board member election

6:55    President’s report

  • Staff search update
  • Meeting space update
7:05   Committees
  • 7:05  Environmental – (Salt Program Grant, compost, summer programming, meeting with Park Board, garden budget update)
  • 7:15  Open Spaces – (Open Streets and Utility Boxes)
  • 7:20  NRP – (name change, process activities)
  • 7:30  Social – (Pizza Passport, Ice Cream Social, Gardens)
  • 7:40  Zoning and Planning – (2901 Bryant Ave S development)
  • 7:50  Renters Committee – (outreach events)
  • 8:00  Safety Committee (neighborhood signs)
8:05    Staff Report -Amanda
  • Communications update
  • Wine tasting event
8:15    Treasurer Report – Sara (financial update)
8:25    Announcements and New Business
8:30    Adjourn
