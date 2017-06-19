June Board Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association

Wednesday June 21st, 2017

6:30-8:30 PM

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A

Meeting Agenda:

6:30 Call to Order and Welcome – Frank

6:32 Approval of Agenda

6:34 Approval of May Meeting Minutes

6:35 New board member election

6:55 President’s report

Staff search update

Meeting space update

7:05 Committees

7:05 Environmental – (Salt Program Grant, compost, summer programming, meeting with Park Board, garden budget update)

7:15 Open Spaces – (Open Streets and Utility Boxes)

7:20 NRP – (name change, process activities)

7:30 Social – (Pizza Passport, Ice Cream Social, Gardens)

7:40 Zoning and Planning – (2901 Bryant Ave S development)

7:50 Renters Committee – (outreach events)

8:00 Safety Committee (neighborhood signs)

8:05 Staff Report -Amanda

Communications update

Wine tasting event

8:15 Treasurer Report – Sara (financial update)

8:25 Announcements and New Business

8:30 Adjourn