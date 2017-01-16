January Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association

Wednesday January 18, 2017

6:30-8:00

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A

Meeting Agenda:

 

 

6:30   Call to Order and Welcome – Katie

6:32   Approval of November Meeting Minutes

6:35   Approval of Agenda

6:40   City Council Update

6:55   Committee Updates

  • 6:55– Environmental – Bernadette ( Salt Program Grant update)
  • 7:05 – Open Spaces – Jono ( Utility Boxes )
  • 7:10 – NRP – Beth
  • 7:20 – Social – Sara (Holiday Party Recap, Fundraising updates, Annual Meeting, Art of Hoasting)
  • 7:30 – Zoning and Planning – Sara (CPM projects)

7:35   Coordinator Report – Tina

  • Introduction of new staff – Amanda
  • Renter Engagement Meeting Recap
  • Committee Structure Update

7:45   Safety Report – Alisha (Upcoming Events and Crime updates)

7:50   Treasurer Report – Sara (financial update)

7:55   Announcements and New Business

8:00   Adjourn

