Jan. Zoning and Planning Agenda

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100

6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)

6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes

6:40p.m. Parkway Residences – 3020 E. Calhoun Pkwy / ECCO

Brief Presentation

Discussion

7:10p.m. Local Development Updates

Dumplings

Woullet

7:15p.m. Meeting in the Box Prep

7:50p.m. New Business

7:55p.m. Old Business

8:00p.m. Adjournment

Documents

December 2016 Minutes

LHENA_Z&P_121416

Shoreland Overlay Zoning

https://www.municode.com/library/mn/minneapolis/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=MICOOR_TIT20ZOCO_CH551OVDI_ARTVISHSHOVDI

Meeting in a Box

https://minneapolis2040.com/document/meeting-box

Speak respectfully. Be concise.

Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin). Proof of residence may be required to vote.

Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. The doors to the building locked at night. Please ring the bells.