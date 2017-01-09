Jan. Zoning and Planning Agenda

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA
Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100
6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)
6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes
6:40p.m. Parkway Residences – 3020 E. Calhoun Pkwy / ECCO
- Brief Presentation
- Discussion
7:10p.m. Local Development Updates
- Dumplings
- Woullet
7:15p.m. Meeting in the Box Prep
7:50p.m. New Business
7:55p.m. Old Business
8:00p.m. Adjournment
Documents
- December 2016 Minutes
- LHENA_Z&P_121416
- Shoreland Overlay Zoning
- https://www.municode.com/library/mn/minneapolis/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=MICOOR_TIT20ZOCO_CH551OVDI_ARTVISHSHOVDI
- Meeting in a Box
- https://minneapolis2040.com/document/meeting-box
Speak respectfully. Be concise.
Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin). Proof of residence may be required to vote.
Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. The doors to the building locked at night. Please ring the bells.