Hennepin Avenue Reconstruction Event

As part of our accelerated capital program that resulted from additional street reconstruction funding, the upcoming reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue South between Lake Street and 36th Street has been moved up to 2018. This means Public Works will be finalizing the design in early 2017. We are very committed to ensuring full community engagement on this very accelerated design schedule.

Minneapolis Public Works and the Ward 10 office, along with the CARAG and ECCO neighborhoods, will be hosting a community event from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, January 25th at the Bryant Square Park Recreation Center. This meeting will be an open house style event for neighbors to learn about design options for the project, so you’re welcome to come and go as you please if you cannot make the entire event. We encourage you to attend to learn about the scope of the project and provide feedback on the design of the corridor.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, January 25th

Location: Bryant Square Park Building

Time: 6 to 8pm