Gnomes in the Wedge!

Wedge Gnomes & Gardens Walking Tour
Here in the Wedge Neighborhood, we love our gardens. Minneapolis has recently been
named the 4th highest in Garden Gnome Appreciation in the Nation!
Did you know, some of the earliest manufacturers of garden gnomes were Johann
Maresch and Adolph Baehr, who became partners in about 1841 and established a
factory in Germany?
To honor our neighborhood gardens and gnomes, LHENA is
organizing the Wedge Gnomes & Gardens Walking Tour for
July 15 & 16 (Saturday & Sunday).
This is an independent walking tour. The maps will be available for download from our
website www.thewedge.org after July 7th.
Anyone in the neighborhood can participate in the tour! There are no fees. Simply email
the Social Committee at lhenasocial@gmail.com, provide your address, where the
garden is, and that you would like to participate. Your information will be forwarded to
the Social Committee and you will be placed on the Walking Tour Map.
PLEASE LET US KNOW BY JULY 1st
Qualifying Gardens can be front yards (back or side yards with owners’ permission),
container gardens on balconies or stoops that can be clearly seen from the street, and
boulevards.
The Friday before the tour, a small sign with a gnome fact will be placed in your
designated garden space. And if you have gnomes, please put them out, and if you do
not, feel free to make a little sign of your own with gnomes on it.
The Wedge Neighborhood lies within the borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin.
LHENA (the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association) is not responsible for lost or stolen items placed outside for the tour.