Gnomes in the Wedge!

Wedge Gnomes & Gardens Walking Tour

Here in the Wedge Neighborhood, we love our gardens. Minneapolis has recently been

named the 4th highest in Garden Gnome Appreciation in the Nation!

Did you know, some of the earliest manufacturers of garden gnomes were Johann

Maresch and Adolph Baehr, who became partners in about 1841 and established a

factory in Germany?

To honor our neighborhood gardens and gnomes, LHENA is

organizing the Wedge Gnomes & Gardens Walking Tour for

July 15 & 16 (Saturday & Sunday).

This is an independent walking tour. The maps will be available for download from our

website www.thewedge.org after July 7th.

Anyone in the neighborhood can participate in the tour! There are no fees. Simply email

the Social Committee at lhenasocial@gmail.com, provide your address, where the

garden is, and that you would like to participate. Your information will be forwarded to

the Social Committee and you will be placed on the Walking Tour Map.

PLEASE LET US KNOW BY JULY 1st

Qualifying Gardens can be front yards (back or side yards with owners’ permission),

container gardens on balconies or stoops that can be clearly seen from the street, and

boulevards.

The Friday before the tour, a small sign with a gnome fact will be placed in your

designated garden space. And if you have gnomes, please put them out, and if you do

not, feel free to make a little sign of your own with gnomes on it.

The Wedge Neighborhood lies within the borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin.

LHENA (the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association) is not responsible for lost or stolen items placed outside for the tour.