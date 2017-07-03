July Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association
Finance Committee Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, July 5th, 2017
6:30-8:00 p.m.
Common Roots Cafe – 2558 Lyndale Avenue South
6:30-6:35: Call to order and introductions (Kari and Karlee)
6:35-6:40: Recap of June meeting; approve June meeting minutes; elect secretary (Kari and Karlee)
6:40-6:55: Overview of Finance Committee objectives and opportunities (Kari and Karlee)
6:55-7:05: Overview of Osman Cleaners project proposal, outline next steps (Karlee)
7:05-7:15: Balance sheet consolidation (Kari)
7:15-7:35: Discussion on the role and future of Finance Committee (Kari and Karlee)
- What we should expect from project proposals, what our application should look like, process for community to weigh in
7:35-7:40: Mortgage project information (Tom Tripp)
7:40-8:00: New business/announcements
8:00: Adjourn