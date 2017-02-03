February Zoning and Planning Agenda

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100
(Lindsey Wallace with the Ward 10 office will be present)
6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)
6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes
6:40p.m. CPM
- Franklin and Lyndale Development – 615 W Franklin and 2005-2017 Lyndale Ave S
- (Mortimer’s)
- New 6-story, 75-unit residential development
- Brief Presentation
- Discussion
- Planner dvorak@minneapolismn.gov
- Parkway Residences – 3020 E. Calhoun Pkwy / ECCO
- Brief Discussion
7:05p.m. Lynhall
- Presentation
- Q&A
7:15p.m. Local Development & Project Updates
- Dumplings & Woullet – No new information
- Marquee Apartments Update
- Construction Schedule
- Issues Update
- Hennepin Ave Reconstruction
- Online Survey
- Open House Update
- Neighborhood Border Developments
- Meeting in the Box Phase III/ Comp Plan
- Facilitator
- New Questions
- Comp Plan Phase II Results
- Community Connections Conference
7:45p.m. Z&P Presence at Annual Meeting
- April 19, 2017
7:50p.m. Zoning Code Text Amendments
- Text Amendment – Side & Rear Yards in Non-Residential Districts
- Planner wittenberg@minneapolismn.gov
- Occupancy Regulation Ordinance
7:55p.m. New Business
7:58p.m. Old Business
8:00p.m. Adjournment
- January 2017 Minutes
- Shoreland Overlay Zoning
- Mortimer’s
http://www.ci.minneapolis.mn.us/www/groups/public/@cped/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-191983.pdf
- Marquee Apartments
http://minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@cped/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-188022.pdf
http://www.minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@clerk/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-192348.pdf
- Hennepin Ave Reconstruction
http://www.minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@publicworks/documents/images/wcmsp-192273.pdf
- Hennepin Ave Reconstruction Survey
http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3306372/Hennepin-Avenue-Redesign-Engagement-Survey
- Comprehensive Plan Phase II Results
https://minneapolis2040.com/what-we-heard-phase-2-engagement-report
- Community Connections Conference
http://www.minneapolismn.gov/ncr/CommunityConnectionsConference
- Zoning Code Text Amendments
http://www.ci.minneapolis.mn.us/www/groups/public/@cped/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-191985.pdf
http://www.minneapolismn.gov/meetings/legislation/WCMSP-192252
Shoreland Overlay:
https://www.municode.com/library/mn/minneapolis/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=MICOOR_TIT20ZOCO_CH551OVDI_ARTVISHSHOVDI
January Meeting Minutes:
Speak respectfully. Be concise.
Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin). Proof of residence may be required to vote.
Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. Please ring the bell for CRC, the doors are locked at night.
All are welcome. If you are in need of translation, interpretation or ADA services, please contact our staff person at least three business days prior to the meeting. Thank you.
wedgecoordinator@gmail.com