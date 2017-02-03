February Zoning and Planning Agenda

(LHENA) LOWRY HILL EAST NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

ZONING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. Suite 100

(Lindsey Wallace with the Ward 10 office will be present)

6:30p.m. Call to Order – Introduction of Members and Guests (please sign in)

6:35p.m. Approval of Agenda and Meeting Minutes

6:40p.m. CPM

Franklin and Lyndale Development – 615 W Franklin and 2005-2017 Lyndale Ave S

(Mortimer’s) New 6-story, 75-unit residential development

Brief Presentation

Discussion

Planner dvorak@minneapolismn.gov

Parkway Residences – 3020 E. Calhoun Pkwy / ECCO

Brief Discussion

7:05p.m. Lynhall

Presentation

Q&A

7:15p.m. Local Development & Project Updates

Dumplings & Woullet – No new information

Marquee Apartments Update Construction Schedule Issues Update

Hennepin Ave Reconstruction Online Survey Open House Update

Neighborhood Border Developments

Meeting in the Box Phase III/ Comp Plan Facilitator New Questions Comp Plan Phase II Results Community Connections Conference



7:45p.m. Z&P Presence at Annual Meeting

April 19, 2017

7:50p.m. Zoning Code Text Amendments

Text Amendment – Side & Rear Yards in Non-Residential Districts Planner wittenberg@minneapolismn.gov

Occupancy Regulation Ordinance

7:55p.m. New Business

7:58p.m. Old Business

8:00p.m. Adjournment

Documents

January 2017 Minutes

Shoreland Overlay Zoning

Mortimer’s

http://www.ci.minneapolis.mn.us/www/groups/public/@cped/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-191983.pdf

Marquee Apartments

http://minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@cped/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-188022.pdf

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@clerk/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-192348.pdf

Hennepin Ave Reconstruction

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/www/groups/public/@publicworks/documents/images/wcmsp-192273.pdf

Hennepin Ave Reconstruction Survey

http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3306372/Hennepin-Avenue-Redesign-Engagement-Survey

Comprehensive Plan Phase II Results

https://minneapolis2040.com/

https://minneapolis2040.com/what-we-heard-phase-2-engagement-report

Community Connections Conference

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/ncr/CommunityConnectionsConference

Zoning Code Text Amendments

http://www.ci.minneapolis.mn.us/www/groups/public/@cped/documents/webcontent/wcmsp-191985.pdf

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/meetings/legislation/WCMSP-192252

Shoreland Overlay:

https://www.municode.com/library/mn/minneapolis/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=MICOOR_TIT20ZOCO_CH551OVDI_ARTVISHSHOVDI

January Meeting Minutes:

LHENA_Z&P_11117

Speak respectfully. Be concise.

Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote on actions (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin). Proof of residence may be required to vote.

Parking is in the rear of the building. CRC is inside the building next door to Minuteman Press. Please ring the bell for CRC, the doors are locked at night.

All are welcome. If you are in need of translation, interpretation or ADA services, please contact our staff person at least three business days prior to the meeting. Thank you.

wedgecoordinator@gmail.com