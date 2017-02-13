February Board Meeting Agenda

admin Events

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association

Wednesday February 15th, 2017, 6:30-8:15

Conflict Resolution Center – 2101 Hennepin Ave. S Suite 100 A

Meeting Agenda:

 6:30   Call to Order and Welcome – Frank

6:32   Approval of January Meeting Minutes

6:35   Approval of Agenda

6:40   Neighborhood Priority Plan (NPP)

  • Discussion of projects

6:50   Art of Hosting meeting – Tina

6:55   Committee Updates

  • Reminder of new committee system utilizing Google Docs – Katie
  • 6:55– Environmental – Bernadette ( Salt Program Grant update, summer programming)
  • 7:05 – Open Spaces – Jono ( Utility Boxes and Open Streets)
  • 7:10 – NRP – Beth ( new Committee name and new focus, NRP returned funds – Tina)
  • 7:20 – Social – Sara ( Annual Meeting, Pizza Passport)
  • 7:30 – Zoning and Planning – Sara (CPM projects)
  • 7:40– Renters Committee Meeting – Amanda – (first meeting update)
  • 7:50 – Safety Committee (neighborhood signs, upcoming workshop Feb. 23rd)

8:00   Coordinator Report – Tina

  • Candidate Policy
  • Media Policy

8:10   Treasurer Report – Sara (financial update)

8:15   Announcements and New Business

8:15   Adjourn

 

 

Fb-Button