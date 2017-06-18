City of Minneapolis employment opportunities

The City of Minneapolis is hiring. For temporary and appointed positions, please visit www.minneapolismn.gov/jobs/. Or view a pdf version here: Minneapolis Job Openings

The City of Minneapolis offers a diverse, inclusive and rewarding work environment, where employees can take pride knowing they’re helping make the city a great place to live and do business. Please share this opportunity to work for the City of Minneapolis with interested members and clients in your organization and community.

Minneapolis featured job: Seasonal Election Support Specialists

The Seasonal Election Support Specialists will perform office related duties and community outreach in cultural neighborhoods within the City of Minneapolis for election engagement and education including voter registration, absentee voting, and recruiting of election judges. Engage community organizations within the City of Minneapolis to participate in the 2017 election year. Diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

This is a temporary position through November 30, 2017.

Applications due Friday, June 23rd.

For more information visit the City’s current job openings website.