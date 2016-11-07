Dine Out Tonight!

Don’t Cook Tonight! Dine out at the Lowbrow.

This is the easiest and tastiest way to help out your neighborhood!

JOIN US at the LOWBROW for Dine Out Give Back Mondays to benefit the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association. The Lowbrow will donate 10% of your bill to LHENA. Dine in or take-out; both qualify.

The $$ we earn supplements city funds by being unrestricted. These funds are important and enable us to have $$ for food, beverages, and entertainment at LHENA events.

Monday, November 7th, 2016

4pm-10pm

THE LOWBROW

4244 Nicollet Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

This is a great opportunity to hang out with your neighbors and support your neighborhood!

Hope to see you there!

Thank you to the great people at Lowbrow for supporting local non-profits!