Crime and Safety Meeting is August 2nd!

LHENA’s Crime & Safety Committee will meet Wednesday, August 2nd from 4-5:30 p.m. to plan the rest of the year’s agenda. The committee is actively seeking participation from those interested in safety, crime prevention, community policing, or any other related issue. If you are interested in attending, please contact Alicia at gibson.alicia@gmail.com for more details. If you are not able to attend Wednesday, but are interested in joining the committee, please email Alicia with your preferred times and days of the week. All are welcome!