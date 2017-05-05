Commercial Composting Facility Tour

Do you want to know how your food scraps, paper towels, and pizza boxes turn into compost?

Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling is offering a bus tour to bring residents to their compost site on Saturday, June 3, from 9AM-12PM. Participants will get a detailed explanation of the composting process and see the equipment needed to compost organics.

Bus transportation will be provided from Folwell Park and Powderhorn Park to the compost site in Rosemount, MN. The pick from Folwell Park is at 9AM and the Powderhorn Park pick up will be at 9:30AM. There is no cost to attend, but all participants must be 10 years or older. The tour is limited to the first 45 residents that register, so register now before spots are gone!