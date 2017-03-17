Calling all Junior Naturalists!

The LHENA Board is proud to offer summer programming for its youngest residents! We will be offering two Junior Naturalists classes: Outdoor Survival and Wild Kingdom. Both classes will meet at Whittier Park but will be held at Mueller park.

Outdoor Survival: Build a shelter, learn fire building techniques, and even create homemade survival tools. Mimic successful animal adaptations for outdoor survival in the wilds of Minnesota.

Ages 6-12, Res $15 / Non Res $23 from 7/17-8/7 11:00am-12:00pm

Wild Kingdom: Everywhere on earth has wildlife and that wildlife needs to eat — even in the city! Explore the park to find out who is eating whom, and how all life is connected. Learn how raccoons, birds, squirrels, spiders and snakes survive in the park. Discover the beginning of every food chain — the only thing that never eats anything before being consumed itself!

Ages 6-12, Res $15 / Non Res $23 from 6/19-7/10 11:00am – 12:00pm

Three Ways to Register! • Online: http://activenet.active.com/minneapolisparksusing your Visa/MasterCard/Discover and your username and password. • Walk-In: Registrations are accepted in person at any recreation center in Minneapolis during business hours. • Over the phone: Available only for Visa/MasterCard/ Discover payments. Call the MPRB Customer Service Department at 612-230-6400 or any recreation center during business hours and have your credit card ready to register by phone.