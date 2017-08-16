Board Meeting – Wednesday, August 16th

The LHENA board will conduct its monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 16th from 6:30-8:30pm. The location will be at LHENA’s new office (2909 Hennepin Ave). To enter, press the “call” button and you will be buzzed in. The public is welcome to attend these meetings.
For the meeting agenda, please see below:
- 6:30 Call to Order & Welcome – Frank Brown
- 6:32 Approval of July Meeting Minutes
- 6:35 Approval of Agenda
- 6:37 President’s Report – Frank Brown
-New office + how to access
-Staff
-Meeting expectations
-Board expectations
- 6:45 Ward 10 Update – Ward 10 office representative
- 6:55 VP Report – Katie Jones-Schmitt
-website updates
-ABR forms
- 7:00 Treasurer’s Report – James Tsantes
-committee budgets
- 7:07 Staff Report – Paul Shanafelt
-wine tasting event – Randi Petersen
-newsletter
-creation of board roster
- 7:12 Environmental Committee Update – Mariah Weitzenkamp
- 7:22 Zoning & Planning Committee Update – Joe Huber
-Peris, Mozaic, Rex 26, Mortimer, Revel development updates
- 7:32 Finance Committee Update – Karlee Weinmann & Kari Johnson
-project planning document
-CEE loan program
- 7:42 Renters Committee Update – Zack Mohlis
- 7:52 Safety Committee Update – Alicia Gibson
- 8:02 Ad-hoc Committee on Committees Update – Joe Knaeble
- 8:12 Open Spaces Committee Update – Frank Brown
- 8:17 Social Committee Update – Sara Romanishan
- 8:22 Announcements & New Business
- 8:30 Adjourn