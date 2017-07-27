August Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association

Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Conference Room at Elan Uptown – 2832 Emerson Avenue South

Join us to discuss ways we can invest in our community and support all Lowry Hill East residents at the next LHENA Finance Committee meeting! All community members are invited and welcome to come, learn about our neighborhood, and share their ideas.

6:30-6:35: Call to order and introductions

6:35-6:40: Recap of July meeting; approve July meeting minutes; elect secretary/note-taker

6:40-7:10: Discussion of what we should expect from project proposals, what our application should look like. Specifically, we will discuss concerns raised at July board meeting about earlier draft and possible revisions to address them

7:10-7:40: Discussion of streamlining LHENA finances and setting goals for our community-oriented funding programs

7:40-8:00: New business/announcements

8:00: Adjourn