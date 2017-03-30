Annual Meeting April 19th!

Meet your neighbors, catch up with old friends, FREE food, learn something new, have a voice and participate in Board elections.Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA)Jefferson Community School Cafeteria19th of April, 2016 6pm-8:45pm

LHENA ANNUAL MEETING AGENDA

“The role of our neighborhood in an ever-changing environment”

6:00-7:00 pm Check-in and voter registration, Mingle, Food, Visit Information Tables …

Check-in and voter registration available until voting begins

Food will be set out at 6:15pm

6:45-6:55 LHENA President Frank Brown

Call the Annual Meeting to order and the State of LHENA Address

Presidential Introduction of Committee Chairs

Description of Board Positions

6:55-7:25 Nominations for Board Elections

Candidates – Each allotted maximum 2 minutes to speak about themselves and their qualifications for the Board Member position, please introduce yourself

Questions to think about if considering a Board Position:

What do you feel the role of the neighborhood association is within the community?

What projects and initiatives are you most interested in working on?

7:30 Voting- Begins whenever candidates have concluded speaking

7:45-8 Gayle Prest, Sustainability Director, City of Minneapolis

“Moving the Needle on Sustainability in Minneapolis”

Q&A

8-8:10 Ward 10 Update

Mingle and Check out the information tables

8:30 Or when results returned -Election Results (tallied by the League of Women Voters)

Introduction to the new LHENA Board

8:45 Meeting Adjourns

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!

TBA

*MEETING NOTES

• State of Minnesota voter registration identification rules will be followed. Current Lowry Hill East residents, property owners, and business owners are eligible to vote in the Board Elections.

• Treasurer’s Annual Report will be available at the LHENA information table

• Free childcare is available on site

• Meeting is held in the basement lunchroom.

• Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote

• (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin).

• Check-in with your ID and proof of residence if you plan to vote.

• You must be a LHENA Member to run for a Board of Directors position.