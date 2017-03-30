Annual Meeting April 19th!

Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA)
Jefferson Community School Cafeteria
19th of April, 2016 6pm-8:45pm
LHENA ANNUAL MEETING AGENDA
“The role of our neighborhood in an ever-changing environment”
6:00-7:00 pm Check-in and voter registration, Mingle, Food, Visit Information Tables …
Check-in and voter registration available until voting begins
Food will be set out at 6:15pm
6:45-6:55 LHENA President Frank Brown
Call the Annual Meeting to order and the State of LHENA Address
Presidential Introduction of Committee Chairs
Description of Board Positions
6:55-7:25 Nominations for Board Elections
Candidates – Each allotted maximum 2 minutes to speak about themselves and their qualifications for the Board Member position, please introduce yourself
Questions to think about if considering a Board Position:
What do you feel the role of the neighborhood association is within the community?
What projects and initiatives are you most interested in working on?
7:30 Voting- Begins whenever candidates have concluded speaking
7:45-8 Gayle Prest, Sustainability Director, City of Minneapolis
“Moving the Needle on Sustainability in Minneapolis”
Q&A
8-8:10 Ward 10 Update
Mingle and Check out the information tables
8:30 Or when results returned -Election Results (tallied by the League of Women Voters)
Introduction to the new LHENA Board
8:45 Meeting Adjourns
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!
*MEETING NOTES
• State of Minnesota voter registration identification rules will be followed. Current Lowry Hill East residents, property owners, and business owners are eligible to vote in the Board Elections.
• Treasurer’s Annual Report will be available at the LHENA information table
• Free childcare is available on site
• Meeting is held in the basement lunchroom.
• Public meeting – Open meeting but only LHENA members may vote
• (residents, business owners, and property owners within neighborhood borders of Lyndale, Lake, & Hennepin).
• Check-in with your ID and proof of residence if you plan to vote.
• You must be a LHENA Member to run for a Board of Directors position.
• All are welcome. If you are in need of translation, interpretation or ADA services, please contact our staff person at least three business days prior to the meeting. Thank you.
• wedgecoordinator@gmail.com
