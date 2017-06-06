Annual Ice Cream Social and SWAP

FREE SWAP MEET -REUSE RECYCLE

Our neighborhood loves to be green!

Rain or Shine

11am-3pm

Pick Up and/or Drop Off new or gently used furniture/clothes/toys/books etc.

Early drop off of donations available on the south side of the park building

starting at 8am.

Leftovers will be donated.

All Neighborhoods Welcome!

LHENA ICE CREAM SOCIAL

A neighborhood favorite!

Rain or Shine230p-430p

Stop by the park, enjoy the new plantings by the environmental committee,

check-out what your neighborhood association has to offer in the committee tent,

mingle with your neighbors, listen to a little music, and, of course, free ice cream!

Thank you to our Sponsor Sebastian Joe’s!