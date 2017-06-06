Annual Ice Cream Social and SWAP

FREE SWAP MEET -REUSE RECYCLE
Our neighborhood loves to be green!
Rain or Shine
11am-3pm
Pick Up and/or Drop Off new or gently used furniture/clothes/toys/books etc.
Early drop off of donations available on the south side of the park building
starting at 8am.
Leftovers will be donated.
All Neighborhoods Welcome!
LHENA ICE CREAM SOCIAL
A neighborhood favorite!
Rain or Shine230p-430p
Stop by the park, enjoy the new plantings by the environmental committee,
check-out what your neighborhood association has to offer in the committee tent,
mingle with your neighbors, listen to a little music, and, of course, free ice cream!
Thank you to our Sponsor Sebastian Joe’s!