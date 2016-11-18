A letter from CM Lisa Bender

Updates related to hate crimes, immigration and how Minneapolis is standing together against hate

Dear all,

I have received a lot of questions about these issues from constituents including at the three neighborhood meetings we had this week. I wanted to share several updates. I appreciate and share the commitment from my constituents to stand together against hate. Please feel free to share and circulate the following updates: 1) event, 2) council resolutions, 3) update from our Civil Rights Department Director related to hate crimes.

1) the City Council is helping host this event next Tuesday and everyone is welcome: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1367615526616266/

United in Love and Action: A Coalition Response to Hate, Bigotry and Misogyny Tuesday, November 22 5:30 social hour and food; 6:00 pm program Sabathani Community Center, 310 E 38th Street

2) the City Council passed three resolutions today:

> 2016 Transgender Awareness Month honorary resolution

Passage of Resolution approving the month of November 2016 to be recognized as Transgender Awareness Month in the City of Minneapolis.

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/ meeti…/legislation/WCMSP-190126

> Solidarity with the Muslim community resolution

Passage of Resolution condemning violence and hate speech, and expressing solidarity with Muslims and all those targeted for their ethnicity, race, or religion.

http://www.minneapolismn.gov/ meeti…/legislation/WCMSP-190127

> Standing With All Members of Our One Minneapolis (attached)

3) A Message to the Minneapolis Community By Velma Korbel, Director, Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights

Since the general election, many of us have experienced, witnessed firsthand or heard of actions of: racism, xenophobia, sexism and bigotry directed at people here and in cities across the United States. In no uncertain terms, hate-motivated speech and actions have no place in Minneapolis nor will they be tolerated. Activities such as these are against the law. No one is above the law.

Minneapolis is committed to human rights and racial equity for anyone who lives, works, and visits our city. We want everyone to feel safe and welcome here. This department echoes Minneapolis mayor, Betsy Hodges’ resolve and commitment when she stated: “I will not compromise the public safety of the people of Minneapolis to satisfy Trump’s desire to put politics before public safety. Minneapolis is being built and strengthened by people from all over the world and I am grateful for their commitment to our city. I stand with them today and will continue to take that stand as the President-elect prepares to take office.”