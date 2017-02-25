26th & 28th Streets Bikeway Public Meeting

The protected bikeways on 26th and 28th St between Hiawatha to Portland are proposed to be extended to Hennepin this summer! It’s not a done deal yet, and Public Works needs your feedback on the proposed project.

Join us for the public meeting:

Tuesday, February 28th, 6-8PM

Springhouse Ministry Center (610 W 28th St)

The extension of these bikeways would ensure more safety, access, and comfort for all people who bike or walk in this area. It would also be a crucial connection between neighborhoods over 35W. In addition, it is an opportunity for traffic calming and pedestrian improvements. To RSVP and learn more, visit the event page.