Block and Apartment Leader Training!

BLOCK & APARTMENT LEADERS NEEDED!
JOIN LHENA FOR BLOCK & APARTMENT LEADER TRAINING Current leaders and those interested in becoming leaders welcome!
When: Tuesday, January 17th 6:30 PM-8:30 PM Where: LHENA Office Conflict Resolution Center 2101 Hennepin Ave S Suite 100
* Learn how to reduce and prevent crime * There will be Snacks & Door Prizes
An organized neighborhood is the best defense against crime
What are some of the things a block/apartment leader does? Act as a central contact for the MPD for your block or apartment building Receives special, localized crime alerts Develops contacts on your block or in your apartment building for engagement and emergencies Promote National Night Out
You also get first dibs on FREE and interesting workshops such as: Citizens Academy-Learning how the MPD works CERT-Learning how to respond in a natural disaster RPOW-Rental Property Owners Workshop
This training is brought to you by the LHENA Crime and Safety Committee in Partnership with the MPD
