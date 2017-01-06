Block and Apartment Leader Training!

BLOCK & APARTMENT LEADERS NEEDED!

JOIN LHENA FOR BLOCK & APARTMENT LEADER TRAINING Current leaders and those interested in becoming leaders welcome!

When: Tuesday, January 17th 6:30 PM-8:30 PM Where: LHENA Office Conflict Resolution Center 2101 Hennepin Ave S Suite 100

* Learn how to reduce and prevent crime * There will be Snacks & Door Prizes

An organized neighborhood is the best defense against crime

What are some of the things a block/apartment leader does?  Act as a central contact for the MPD for your block or apartment building  Receives special, localized crime alerts  Develops contacts on your block or in your apartment building for engagement and emergencies  Promote National Night Out

You also get first dibs on FREE and interesting workshops such as:  Citizens Academy-Learning how the MPD works  CERT-Learning how to respond in a natural disaster  RPOW-Rental Property Owners Workshop

This training is brought to you by the LHENA Crime and Safety Committee in Partnership with the MPD

